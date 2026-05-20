Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform Rating

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer's target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.26% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBRK. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Rubrik from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.84.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Down 1.1%

Rubrik stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik's quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $502,219.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,897.19. This trade represents a 354.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $1,033,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,424,382.69. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,113 shares of company stock worth $9,076,797. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rubrik by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rubrik by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock worth $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,907,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Rubrik by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock worth $162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,433,000 after buying an additional 178,714 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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