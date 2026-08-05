Rumble (RUM) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Rumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 149,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,356. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Rumble has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Rumble by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 2,905.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rumble from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates a video-sharing platform designed to offer creators and audiences an alternative to traditional social media and streaming services. The company's primary business activities include hosting, distributing and monetizing user–generated and professional video content. Through its platform, Rumble enables content creators to retain a higher share of advertising revenue and maintain greater control over their intellectual property, while offering viewers open access to a wide range of videos spanning news, sports, entertainment and educational programming.

In addition to its core video platform, Rumble provides cloud–based video hosting and delivery services via Rumble Cloud, a content–delivery network (CDN) designed to support high–volume streaming and storage.

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