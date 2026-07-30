Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $31.1310 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Runway Growth Finance had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.46 million. On average, analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

RWAY stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.28 million, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.66. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.8%. Runway Growth Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,114 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter worth about $262,000. PharVision Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,252 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered Runway Growth Finance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Runway Growth Finance from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Runway Growth Finance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance, Inc is a publicly traded business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to high‐growth, venture‐backed companies. The firm specializes in structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, convertible notes and equity co‐investments designed to extend the cash runway for late‐stage companies. Runway’s flexible capital offerings are aimed at supporting technology, life sciences and other innovation‐driven sectors as they pursue growth initiatives and prepare for liquidity events.

Originally launched in 2017 under the name Saratoga Investment Corp., the company rebranded as Runway Growth Finance in 2020 following the acquisition of an established middle‐market credit manager.

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