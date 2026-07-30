Rush Enterprises Shares to Split on Tuesday, August 11th (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 11th. The 3-2 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 10th.

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Rush Enterprises Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $45.67 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Rush Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

Trending Headlines about Rush Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations. Rush reported $1.90 billion in revenue and $0.91 in diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. EPS surpassed the $0.86 consensus estimate, while revenue was slightly above the $1.89 billion forecast. Net income rose modestly year over year to $72.8 million, and the company posted a strong 130.8% absorption ratio, supporting investor confidence in operating performance. Rush Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Rush reported $1.90 billion in revenue and $0.91 in diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. EPS surpassed the $0.86 consensus estimate, while revenue was slightly above the $1.89 billion forecast. Net income rose modestly year over year to $72.8 million, and the company posted a strong 130.8% absorption ratio, supporting investor confidence in operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Expansion plans add a growth catalyst. The company announced acquisitions that will expand its commercial-vehicle dealership network and a joint venture with MCT Companies involving a Carrier Transicold dealership, potentially strengthening its parts, service and equipment distribution businesses. Rush Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company announced acquisitions that will expand its commercial-vehicle dealership network and a joint venture with MCT Companies involving a Carrier Transicold dealership, potentially strengthening its parts, service and equipment distribution businesses. Positive Sentiment: The dividend was increased. Rush declared a post-split quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, representing a 10.5% increase. The dividend is payable September 24 to shareholders of record September 9, although the approximately 0.7% yield is modest. Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush declared a post-split quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, representing a 10.5% increase. The dividend is payable September 24 to shareholders of record September 9, although the approximately 0.7% yield is modest. Neutral Sentiment: A three-for-two stock split is scheduled for August 11. The split applies to both Class A and Class B shares and may improve trading accessibility, but it does not change the company’s underlying value or earnings power. The earnings call transcript also provides management’s additional commentary on the quarter and outlook. Rush Enterprises Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.67.

View Our Latest Report on RUSHA

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.4% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5,790.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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