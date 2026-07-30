Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.8889.

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RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $1,859,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,937,335.04. The trade was a 23.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $34,223,904.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,887,328 shares of company stock valued at $74,151,223 in the last three months. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,062 shares of the company's stock worth $175,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,592,000 after buying an additional 80,471 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company's stock worth $57,815,000 after buying an additional 2,496,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,764,173 shares of the company's stock worth $60,121,000 after buying an additional 1,267,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557,778 shares of the company's stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 378,002 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Rush Street Interactive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: RSI reported record second-quarter revenue of $393.8 million , up 46% year over year and well above the roughly $367.8 million consensus estimate. Net income reached a record $29.3 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 61% to $64.6 million. Rush Street Interactive Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

RSI reported record second-quarter revenue of , up 46% year over year and well above the roughly $367.8 million consensus estimate. Net income reached a record $29.3 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 61% to $64.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings were $0.15 per share, matching estimates and improving from $0.11 a year earlier. The earnings beat on revenue and stronger profitability indicate healthy operating leverage. Rush Street Interactive Q2 Earnings Match Estimates

Quarterly earnings were $0.15 per share, matching estimates and improving from $0.11 a year earlier. The earnings beat on revenue and stronger profitability indicate healthy operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 guidance, projecting approximately $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion in revenue , above the roughly $1.5 billion consensus forecast. Growth is expected to benefit from the Alberta market launch and continued expansion in North American online casinos. Rush Street Interactive Projects 2026 Revenue as It Ramps Alberta Launch

The company raised 2026 guidance, projecting approximately , above the roughly $1.5 billion consensus forecast. Growth is expected to benefit from the Alberta market launch and continued expansion in North American online casinos. Positive Sentiment: Monthly active users in North American online casino markets increased 64%, reinforcing the company’s customer-acquisition and market-share momentum. Rush Street Interactive Q2 2026 Results

Monthly active users in North American online casino markets increased 64%, reinforcing the company’s customer-acquisition and market-share momentum. Neutral Sentiment: RSI shares are trading near their 52-week high and above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting strong momentum but also a higher bar for future results.

RSI shares are trading near their 52-week high and above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting strong momentum but also a higher bar for future results. Negative Sentiment: At a P/E ratio near 100, the stock already reflects substantial growth expectations. A pre-earnings valuation analysis also pointed to potentially significant downside if execution or expansion slows. Earnings Watch: RSI

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm had revenue of $393.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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