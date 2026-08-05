Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 8.2% - Here's What Happened

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) was down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.0690. Approximately 2,735,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,329,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $393.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.75 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 2.33%.Rush Street Interactive's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,870.72. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $725,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 652,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,574,144.78. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 412,668 shares of company stock worth $11,740,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Further Reading

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