Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

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A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RXO from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RXO from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of RXO by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 34,677,755 shares of the company's stock worth $438,327,000 after buying an additional 2,104,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,309,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,796,000 after acquiring an additional 93,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in RXO by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,998,681 shares of the company's stock worth $153,780,000 after acquiring an additional 735,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RXO by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,370,232 shares of the company's stock worth $80,520,000 after purchasing an additional 230,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RXO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,876,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company's stock.

RXO Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RXO stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RXO has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). RXO had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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