RXO (NYSE:RXO) Upgraded by Stephens to Hold Rating

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RXO. Barclays boosted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "negative" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RXO from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.00.

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RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 2.03. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RXO by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,251 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in RXO by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RXO in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

Further Reading

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