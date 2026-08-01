Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RYZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYZ

Ryerson Price Performance

RYZ stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.67. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.Ryerson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 11,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $311,866.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,354,251.71. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 1,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,080. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock valued at $508,576. 6.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryerson

Ryerson NYSE: RYZ is a U.S.-based metals distributor and processor that supplies a broad range of metal products and value-added services to industrial customers. Its product mix typically includes carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys in forms such as sheets, plate, bar, tubing and structural shapes. The company focuses on meeting the material needs of manufacturers, fabricators and other industrial end markets.

Beyond distribution, Ryerson offers processing and finishing services designed to prepare metal for downstream manufacturing.

Further Reading

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