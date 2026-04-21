Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.10.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th.

Get RHP alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.9% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 37.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 52,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 987,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,513,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryman Hospitality Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryman Hospitality Properties wasn't on the list.

While Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here