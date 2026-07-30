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Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Ryman Hospitality Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Ryman Hospitality Properties is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on Thursday, August 6, with analysts forecasting earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of approximately $734.6 million. The earnings call is scheduled for August 7 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • RHP shares opened at $135.52, near their 52-week high of $137.46, while the company pays a quarterly dividend of $1.20, or $4.80 annualized, yielding about 3.5%.
  • Analysts maintain a broadly positive view, with 10 Buy ratings and one Hold rating, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $127.10. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $734.5890 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $83.82 and a 52-week high of $137.46. The business's 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,908 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $336,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,493 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $84,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,351,000 after purchasing an additional 47,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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