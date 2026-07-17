SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised SAB Biotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

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SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company's stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

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