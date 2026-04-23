Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

SPAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Safe Pro Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Safe Pro Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Institutional Trading of Safe Pro Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAI. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Pro Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 144,929 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,940,000.

Safe Pro Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SPAI stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.91. Safe Pro Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.10 million. Safe Pro Group had a negative net margin of 2,359.64% and a negative return on equity of 182.66%. Research analysts expect that Safe Pro Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Pro Group Company Profile

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

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