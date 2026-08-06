Saga Communications (SGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Saga Communications to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get Saga Communications alerts: Sign Up

Saga Communications Stock Performance

SGA opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 256.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 30,720.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,951 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Saga Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Saga Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SGA

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc NASDAQ: SGA is an independent radio broadcasting company that owns and operates a portfolio of local radio stations across the United States. Headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, the company focuses on full‐service radio properties offering a variety of formats, including music, news‐talk and sports programming. In addition to traditional over‐the‐air broadcasts, Saga leverages web streaming and mobile platforms to broaden listener reach and provide advertisers with multimedia opportunities.

Founded in 1985 by Edward J.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Saga Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Saga Communications wasn't on the list.

While Saga Communications currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here