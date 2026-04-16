Saga's (SAGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saga (LON:SAGA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 600 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price points to a potential downside of 3.30% from the company's current price.

Get Saga alerts: Sign Up

Saga Stock Performance

Shares of SAGA opened at GBX 620.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £893.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,149.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 520.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.34. Saga has a one year low of GBX 129.79 and a one year high of GBX 652.92.

Saga (LON:SAGA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (2.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £660 million for the quarter. Saga had a negative return on equity of 106.78% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saga will post 34.7826087 earnings per share for the current year.

Saga Company Profile

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Saga, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Saga wasn't on the list.

While Saga currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here