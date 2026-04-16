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Saga's (SAGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Saga logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on Saga and set a GBX 600 target price, implying about a 3.3% downside from the stock's GBX 620.50 open.
  • Saga reported quarterly EPS of GBX (2.90) on £660m revenue and shows weak profitability (negative ROE of 106.78% and net margin of -12.16%), though analysts project roughly 34.78 EPS for the current year.
  • The company has a market cap of £893.24m, a negative P/E of -14.13 and an extremely high debt-to-equity ratio (1,149.32); the share price sits between its 50-day MA (GBX 520.96) and 200-day MA (GBX 398.34) with a one-year range of GBX 129.79–652.92.
  • Five stocks we like better than Saga.

Saga (LON:SAGA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 600 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price points to a potential downside of 3.30% from the company's current price.

Saga Stock Performance

Shares of SAGA opened at GBX 620.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £893.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,149.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 520.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.34. Saga has a one year low of GBX 129.79 and a one year high of GBX 652.92.

Saga (LON:SAGA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (2.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £660 million for the quarter. Saga had a negative return on equity of 106.78% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saga will post 34.7826087 earnings per share for the current year.

Saga Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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