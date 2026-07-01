Sagi Niri Sells 6,183 Shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 6,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $56,450.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 381,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,345.28. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Sagi Niri sold 68,886 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $625,484.88.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sagi Niri sold 2,098 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $18,420.44.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $304,376.26.

On Monday, June 15th, Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $10,103.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $51,758.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $112,420.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sagi Niri sold 1,027 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $8,811.66.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 18,660 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $158,983.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Sagi Niri sold 33,757 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $291,322.91.

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Nexxen International Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NEXN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 177,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $528.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.84 million for the quarter. Nexxen International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts predict that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexxen International by 1,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,808 shares of the company's stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 465,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nexxen International by 1,244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 354.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,219 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEXN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nexxen International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Our Latest Report on NEXN

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

Further Reading

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