SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) CAO Sells 2,954 Shares

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $48,120.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,443.38. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Mitra Rezvan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mitra Rezvan sold 3,881 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $59,845.02.

On Monday, June 1st, Mitra Rezvan sold 7,487 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $149,740.00.

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SailPoint Trading Down 1.7%

SailPoint stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 5,858,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,685. SailPoint, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.20.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 14.04%.The firm's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SailPoint

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in SailPoint during the second quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SailPoint from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $18.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIL

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

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