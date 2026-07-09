SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Insider Sells $262,124.58 in Stock

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) insider Abby Payne sold 16,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $262,124.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 891,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,754,100.30. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Abby Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Abby Payne sold 21,542 shares of SailPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $350,919.18.

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SailPoint Price Performance

SailPoint stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,858,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,685. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. SailPoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.20.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 14.04%.The business had revenue of $280.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. SailPoint's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.08.

View Our Latest Report on SAIL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the fourth quarter worth $234,681,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SailPoint by 116.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,593 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 51.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,895,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,339,000 after purchasing an additional 978,376 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 1.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,869,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SailPoint by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,680,131 shares of the company's stock worth $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 464,098 shares during the period.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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