SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) President Sells $708,370.65 in Stock

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) President Matt Mills sold 43,485 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $708,370.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 2,407,849 shares in the company, valued at $39,223,860.21. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Matt Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Matt Mills sold 34,312 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $529,091.04.

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SailPoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 5,858,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,685. SailPoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SailPoint from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SailPoint

Institutional Trading of SailPoint

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SailPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,681,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,453,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company's stock worth $91,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,593 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth $35,203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,778,000.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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