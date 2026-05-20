Salesforce (CRM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th. Analysts expect Salesforce to post earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $11.0538 billion for the quarter. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Salesforce to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $179.46 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $183.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.34. The company has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $288.44.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $274.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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