Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $932.0 million-$942.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.0 million.

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Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $14.05 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $943.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Raymond James Financial raised Sally Beauty from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBH

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 150,390.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,108 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 53.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,966 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 166,637 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,640 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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