Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.040-2.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

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Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,602. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $939.38 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 4.93%.Sally Beauty's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.040-2.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sally Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sally Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sally Beauty news, CFO Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz sold 42,771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $543,191.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,441.50. The trade was a 23.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Sally Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Sally Beauty this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $35,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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