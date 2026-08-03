Sana Biotechnology (SANA) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Sana Biotechnology to announce earnings of ($0.1469) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Sana Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts: Sign Up

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA opened at $3.08 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $858.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SANA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 43.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,793 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company's core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sana Biotechnology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sana Biotechnology wasn't on the list.

While Sana Biotechnology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here