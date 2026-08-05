Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post earnings of ($0.0250) per share and revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Sanara MedTech Trading Down 0.9%

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.13. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 351.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 63,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTI shares. Freedom Capital cut Sanara MedTech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Sanara MedTech from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sanara MedTech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanara MedTech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanara MedTech presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanara MedTech

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative devices for ear, nose and throat (ENT) healthcare. The company's core offering centers on minimally invasive sinus dilation systems designed to treat chronic sinusitis and related conditions. These products leverage balloon catheter technology to expand sinus pathways and improve patient outcomes while reducing recovery times. In addition to sinus solutions, the portfolio extends to procedural tools and implants for otology and cranial applications.

With its legacy rooted in the assets of a former Johnson & Johnson business, Sanara MedTech combines decades of research and development in ENT therapies.

Further Reading

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