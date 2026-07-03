Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,684.2381.

SNDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sandisk announced sampling of its BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND flash memory, highlighting higher density, better power efficiency, and faster interface speeds for data-intensive workloads. Article Title

Sandisk announced sampling of its BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND flash memory, highlighting higher density, better power efficiency, and faster interface speeds for data-intensive workloads. Positive Sentiment: China Renaissance raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,169, citing strong AI storage demand, while Bank of America also lifted its target to $2,500 and reiterated a buy rating. Article Title

China Renaissance raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,169, citing strong AI storage demand, while Bank of America also lifted its target to $2,500 and reiterated a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continued to frame Sandisk as a high-volatility AI infrastructure winner, with some analysts arguing that recent swings may be creating buying opportunities on dips. Article Title

Market commentary continued to frame Sandisk as a high-volatility AI infrastructure winner, with some analysts arguing that recent swings may be creating buying opportunities on dips. Negative Sentiment: Investor rotation away from AI chip and memory hardware names has hit Sandisk, with traders shifting toward AI software and raising concerns about a temporary memory-sector pullback. Article Title

Investor rotation away from AI chip and memory hardware names has hit Sandisk, with traders shifting toward AI software and raising concerns about a temporary memory-sector pullback. Negative Sentiment: Heavy profit-taking and broader supply-glut fears in memory stocks also weighed on Sandisk, adding to the sector-wide decline despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Article Title

Heavy profit-taking and broader supply-glut fears in memory stocks also weighed on Sandisk, adding to the sector-wide decline despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may add a little caution even though the sale was disclosed as routine. Article Title

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,745.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,634.90 and a 200 day moving average of $936.43. Sandisk has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $297,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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