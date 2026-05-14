Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,065.8095.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDK. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Trading Down 0.3%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,447.23 on Thursday. Sandisk has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $1,600.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $866.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.61.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk will post 63.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $13,546,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $7,046,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $514,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here