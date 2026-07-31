Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Down 5.1% - What's Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,187.26 and last traded at $1,214.83. 20,999,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 16,559,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,279.96.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,811.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Trading Down 5.1%

The stock has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 4.74. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,734.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,115.89.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,057,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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