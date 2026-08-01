SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SD stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.54. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 46.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.00 million.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,911,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $70,874,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,262,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,407,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company's stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc NYSE: SD is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge's asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

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