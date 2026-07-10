Sandvik (SDVKY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Sandvik to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $3.8009 billion for the quarter.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Sandvik had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts expect Sandvik to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sandvik Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Sandvik has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDVKY shares. Citigroup cut Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Sandvik to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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About Sandvik

Sandvik OTCMKTS: SDVKY is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik's core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

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