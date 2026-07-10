Go Pro
→ Is the fix for AI's runaway power problem your golden ticket? (From Eagle Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Sandvik (SDVKY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Sandvik logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sandvik is expected to report quarterly earnings on Friday, July 17, with analysts forecasting $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.8009 billion.
  • In its last quarterly report, the industrial products company posted $0.36 EPS, beating expectations, though revenue came in slightly below estimates at $3.34 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with the stock carrying a consensus Hold rating after recent rating cuts and reissues from firms including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Zacks, Nordea, and Goldman Sachs.
  • Interested in Sandvik? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Sandvik to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $3.8009 billion for the quarter.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Sandvik had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts expect Sandvik to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandvik Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Sandvik has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDVKY shares. Citigroup cut Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Sandvik to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on SDVKY

About Sandvik

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik OTCMKTS: SDVKY is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik's core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandvik Right Now?

Before you consider Sandvik, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandvik wasn't on the list.

While Sandvik currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
From Investors Alley (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines