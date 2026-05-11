Sanjay Gajendra Sells 49,361 Shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 49,361 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.21, for a total transaction of $9,833,204.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 655,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,482,550. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjay Gajendra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $45,717,262.58.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $11,758,359.51.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,600,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.65. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Astera Labs is being highlighted as a potential solution to a major AI infrastructure bottleneck, reinforcing the market’s view that the company is well positioned to benefit from AI spending. Astera Labs (ALAB) Touted To Solve Big AI Bottleneck

Astera Labs is being highlighted as a potential solution to a major AI infrastructure bottleneck, reinforcing the market’s view that the company is well positioned to benefit from AI spending. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said Astera Labs’ Scorpio portfolio is seeing strong demand and is on track to become the company’s largest product line by 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Astera Labs Rides on Strong Scorpio Portfolio: What Lies Ahead?

Zacks said Astera Labs’ Scorpio portfolio is seeing strong demand and is on track to become the company’s largest product line by 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $260 from $220 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing another strong beat-and-raise quarter, which can help support investor confidence. Is Astera Labs. (ALAB) the Best American Semiconductor Stock to Buy According to Analysts?

Needham raised its price target to $260 from $220 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing another strong beat-and-raise quarter, which can help support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Astera Labs was also featured among stocks positioned to benefit from the AI inference boom, adding to broader optimism around its semiconductor exposure. 5 Stocks Positioned to Benefit From the AI Inference Boom (ALAB)

Astera Labs was also featured among stocks positioned to benefit from the AI inference boom, adding to broader optimism around its semiconductor exposure. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported zero short interest in the latest update, so there is no meaningful signal here for traders despite the headline mentioning a change.

The company reported zero short interest in the latest update, so there is no meaningful signal here for traders despite the headline mentioning a change. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jitendra Mohan, COO Sanjay Gajendra, and director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff all sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, which can weigh on sentiment even if the sales were scheduled in advance.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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