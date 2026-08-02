Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.3333.

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A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Stock Up 1.1%

Sanmina stock opened at $185.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $231.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.82. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $288.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.54. Sanmina had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,466,600. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at $280,917,805.32. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Sanmina

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanmina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Buy upgrade: Zacks upgraded Sanmina to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism around earnings prospects and estimate revisions. Sanmina Upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded Sanmina to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism around earnings prospects and estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: Broad earnings estimate increases: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $8.81, well above the current consensus of $9.36. It also increased its FY2027 estimate to $11.57 from $10.24 and lifted quarterly forecasts for Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027. These revisions suggest analysts expect stronger profitability across Sanmina’s electronics manufacturing business. Sanmina analyst estimates

Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $8.81, well above the current consensus of $9.36. It also increased its FY2027 estimate to $11.57 from $10.24 and lifted quarterly forecasts for Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027. These revisions suggest analysts expect stronger profitability across Sanmina’s electronics manufacturing business. Positive Sentiment: Growth and value recognition: Sanmina was included in Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists for both growth and value stocks, reinforcing the stock’s appeal across multiple investment styles. Best Growth Stocks Best Value Stocks

Sanmina was included in Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists for both growth and value stocks, reinforcing the stock’s appeal across multiple investment styles. Positive Sentiment: Long-term earnings growth: Sidoti projected EPS of $13.93 for FY2028, following estimates of $11.57 for FY2027 and $10.82 for FY2026. The projections point to a continued earnings-growth trajectory, although they are forecasts rather than reported results.

Sidoti projected EPS of $13.93 for FY2028, following estimates of $11.57 for FY2027 and $10.82 for FY2026. The projections point to a continued earnings-growth trajectory, although they are forecasts rather than reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted Sanmina’s value characteristics and assessed whether the stock remains undervalued, but the article provided no new company operating data or specific valuation target. Is Sanmina Stock Undervalued?

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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