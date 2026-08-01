Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SANM has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sanmina from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $198.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $231.54 and its 200-day moving average is $187.82. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.54. Sanmina had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,466,600. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total transaction of $27,087,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANB Bank grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3.2% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanmina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Buy upgrade: Zacks upgraded Sanmina to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism around earnings prospects and estimate revisions. Sanmina Upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded Sanmina to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism around earnings prospects and estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: Broad earnings estimate increases: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $8.81, well above the current consensus of $9.36. It also increased its FY2027 estimate to $11.57 from $10.24 and lifted quarterly forecasts for Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027. These revisions suggest analysts expect stronger profitability across Sanmina’s electronics manufacturing business. Sanmina analyst estimates

Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $8.81, well above the current consensus of $9.36. It also increased its FY2027 estimate to $11.57 from $10.24 and lifted quarterly forecasts for Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027. These revisions suggest analysts expect stronger profitability across Sanmina’s electronics manufacturing business. Positive Sentiment: Growth and value recognition: Sanmina was included in Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists for both growth and value stocks, reinforcing the stock’s appeal across multiple investment styles. Best Growth Stocks Best Value Stocks

Sanmina was included in Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists for both growth and value stocks, reinforcing the stock’s appeal across multiple investment styles. Positive Sentiment: Long-term earnings growth: Sidoti projected EPS of $13.93 for FY2028, following estimates of $11.57 for FY2027 and $10.82 for FY2026. The projections point to a continued earnings-growth trajectory, although they are forecasts rather than reported results.

Sidoti projected EPS of $13.93 for FY2028, following estimates of $11.57 for FY2027 and $10.82 for FY2026. The projections point to a continued earnings-growth trajectory, although they are forecasts rather than reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted Sanmina’s value characteristics and assessed whether the stock remains undervalued, but the article provided no new company operating data or specific valuation target. Is Sanmina Stock Undervalued?

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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