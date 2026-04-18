SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of SAP to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of SAP from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

Get SAP alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,728,881 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,577,793,000 after buying an additional 179,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SAP by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $805,992,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $629,874,000 after buying an additional 1,336,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,994 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $417,113,000 after buying an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,024 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $291,498,000 after buying an additional 83,349 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $181.04 on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $2.9291 dividend. This is a boost from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 175.0%. SAP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SAP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SAP wasn't on the list.

While SAP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here