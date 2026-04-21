Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.6250.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Saratoga Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company's stock.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $376.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Saratoga Investment's payout ratio is 122.95%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of private U.S. companies. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAR, the firm primarily targets middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and technology. Its investment approach combines debt and equity instruments, providing flexible capital solutions such as first-lien and second-lien secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and common equity positions.

As an actively managed vehicle, Saratoga Investment works closely with portfolio companies’ management teams to support growth initiatives, operational improvements, and strategic transactions.

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