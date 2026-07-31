Sardar Biglari Sells 6,611 Shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $110,469.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,973.45. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 546 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $9,118.20.

On Friday, July 17th, Sardar Biglari sold 11,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $183,810.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Sardar Biglari sold 75,000 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $1,255,500.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sardar Biglari sold 9,525 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $161,163.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,286,910.67.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 22,600 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $382,166.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Sardar Biglari bought 535 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.14 per share, for a total transaction of $158,969.90.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,743 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,822.68.

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Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of BH stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 198,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $907.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.42 and a 200-day moving average of $350.11. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.91 and a 52 week high of $483.60.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biglari

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 608.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Biglari during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Biglari by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 353 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Biglari by 863.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 424 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

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