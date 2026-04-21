Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVRA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Savara in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Savara from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair set a $10.00 target price on Savara in a report on Monday, March 16th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SVRA

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Savara has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

Further Reading

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