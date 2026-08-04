SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $247.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SBA Communications from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.72.

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SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $179.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $162.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in SBA Communications by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,996,134 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,320,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,911,615 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $950,054,000 after purchasing an additional 158,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $594,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,920 shares of the technology company's stock worth $393,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the technology company's stock worth $351,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SBA Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. SBA reported EPS of $1.87 versus the $1.85 consensus estimate, while revenue of $715.3 million topped expectations of $706.0 million and increased 2.3% year over year. Funds from operations (FFO) of $3.03 per share also beat the $2.96 estimate. SBA Communications earnings report

SBA reported EPS of $1.87 versus the $1.85 consensus estimate, while revenue of $715.3 million topped expectations of $706.0 million and increased 2.3% year over year. Funds from operations (FFO) of $3.03 per share also beat the $2.96 estimate. Positive Sentiment: Core site-leasing revenue remained strong. Site-leasing revenue rose to $663.9 million from $631.8 million a year earlier, helping offset a decline in lower-margin site-development revenue. The company owned or operated 46,390 communication sites at quarter-end and built 109 towers during the quarter. SBA Communications second-quarter results

Site-leasing revenue rose to $663.9 million from $631.8 million a year earlier, helping offset a decline in lower-margin site-development revenue. The company owned or operated 46,390 communication sites at quarter-end and built 109 towers during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The dividend provides an income-supportive signal. SBA declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, or $5.00 annualized, representing an indicated yield of approximately 2.8%. The dividend is payable September 17 to shareholders of record on August 20. SBA Communications dividend announcement

SBA declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, or $5.00 annualized, representing an indicated yield of approximately 2.8%. The dividend is payable September 17 to shareholders of record on August 20. Neutral Sentiment: Financing activity improved liquidity but highlights capital demands. After the quarter, SBA issued $3.5 billion of senior notes and established a $2.5 billion revolving credit facility. The expanded financing supports flexibility but comes alongside approximately $12.8 billion of total debt.

After the quarter, SBA issued $3.5 billion of senior notes and established a $2.5 billion revolving credit facility. The expanded financing supports flexibility but comes alongside approximately $12.8 billion of total debt. Negative Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was cautious. SBA forecast 2026 revenue of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion, versus analyst expectations near $2.9 billion. FFO also declined from $3.17 per share a year earlier to $3.03, while site-development revenue fell to $51.4 million from $67.2 million. SBA Communications FFO and revenue analysis

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation NASDAQ: SBAC is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

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