SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Price Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $220.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SBA Communications traded as low as $172.68 and last traded at $173.33. Approximately 362,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,064,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.90.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $247.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $228.75.

Get SBA Communications alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC

Key SBA Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting SBA Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) reached $3.03 per share, ahead of the $2.96 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $715.3 million, topping estimates of $706.0 million. Site-leasing revenue rose to $663.9 million from $631.8 million. SBAC Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) reached $3.03 per share, ahead of the $2.96 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $715.3 million, topping estimates of $706.0 million. Site-leasing revenue rose to $663.9 million from $631.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Management indicated continued growth opportunities. SBA plans approximately 600 new tower builds in 2026, expects to resume share buybacks during the second half of the year and cited strong international leasing demand. The company also raised its annual outlook. SBA Communications Tower Builds and Buybacks

SBA plans approximately 600 new tower builds in 2026, expects to resume share buybacks during the second half of the year and cited strong international leasing demand. The company also raised its annual outlook. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was maintained at $1.25 per share. The dividend is payable September 17 to shareholders of record on August 20, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.7%. SBA Communications Declares Dividend

The dividend is payable September 17 to shareholders of record on August 20, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.7%. Neutral Sentiment: SBA strengthened its liquidity and financing position after quarter-end by issuing $3.5 billion of senior notes and establishing a $2.5 billion revolving credit facility. However, total debt stood at $12.8 billion at quarter-end.

after quarter-end by issuing $3.5 billion of senior notes and establishing a $2.5 billion revolving credit facility. However, total debt stood at $12.8 billion at quarter-end. Negative Sentiment: Analysts became more cautious. JPMorgan lowered its price target to $220 and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $215; both maintained neutral-equivalent ratings. Goldman Sachs also retained a Hold rating and reduced its target to $200. Goldman Sachs Rating Update

JPMorgan lowered its price target to $220 and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $215; both maintained neutral-equivalent ratings. Goldman Sachs also retained a Hold rating and reduced its target to $200. Negative Sentiment: Results included areas of concern. FFO declined from $3.17 per share a year earlier, site-development revenue fell sharply, and higher costs and softer domestic leasing pressured margins. Full-year revenue guidance of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion is roughly in line with, but below the midpoint of, current consensus expectations.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,996,134 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,320,412,000 after buying an additional 2,328,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $302,774,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,092,612 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $211,344,000 after acquiring an additional 785,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,543 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $156,977,000 after acquiring an additional 513,002 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 170.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 469,911 shares of the technology company's stock worth $80,876,000 after acquiring an additional 296,231 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.01 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. SBA Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation NASDAQ: SBAC is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider SBA Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SBA Communications wasn't on the list.

While SBA Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here