Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Schneider National to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.08.

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Schneider National Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $753,067.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,867,014.10. This trade represents a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $1,150,304. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Schneider National by 2,425.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 695.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company's stock.

Schneider National News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Schneider National this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.29 per share, above estimates of approximately $0.22–$0.23 and up from $0.21 a year earlier. Management attributed the improvement to disciplined revenue management, cost reductions and productivity gains. Schneider National Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.29 per share, above estimates of approximately $0.22–$0.23 and up from $0.21 a year earlier. Management attributed the improvement to disciplined revenue management, cost reductions and productivity gains. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $0.90 to $1.10. The midpoint of $1.00 is above the roughly $0.92 analyst consensus, suggesting confidence that cost controls and operational improvements can continue supporting earnings. Schneider National Second Quarter Results

Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $0.90 to $1.10. The midpoint of $1.00 is above the roughly $0.92 analyst consensus, suggesting confidence that cost controls and operational improvements can continue supporting earnings. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 10.4% year over year to approximately $1.33 billion, indicating improving demand and continued business growth, even though the result was below the $1.52 billion consensus cited in some reports. Schneider National Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Revenue increased 10.4% year over year to approximately $1.33 billion, indicating improving demand and continued business growth, even though the result was below the $1.52 billion consensus cited in some reports. Neutral Sentiment: Fifth Third Bancorp substantially increased its SNDR holding, purchasing 17,986 additional shares. The transaction reflects institutional interest but is not a major operating catalyst. Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Schneider National Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp substantially increased its SNDR holding, purchasing 17,986 additional shares. The transaction reflects institutional interest but is not a major operating catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Schneider declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable October 9 to shareholders of record September 11, representing an annualized yield of about 1.1%. Schneider National Dividend Information

Schneider declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable October 9 to shareholders of record September 11, representing an annualized yield of about 1.1%. Negative Sentiment: The revenue shortfall and low 1.73% net margin remain concerns, particularly with SNDR trading at a relatively high earnings multiple. Investors may want evidence that earnings gains are translating into stronger top-line growth and sustainable margins. Schneider National Key Q2 Metrics

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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