Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Schneider National from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.15.

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Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 711,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $753,067.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,014.10. The trade was a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $74,932.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,137.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 47.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 695.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Schneider National

Here are the key news stories impacting Schneider National this week:

Positive Sentiment: Schneider reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share, above estimates of $0.22–$0.23 and up from $0.21 a year earlier. Management attributed the improvement to disciplined revenue management, cost reductions and productivity initiatives. Schneider National Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Schneider reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share, above estimates of $0.22–$0.23 and up from $0.21 a year earlier. Management attributed the improvement to disciplined revenue management, cost reductions and productivity initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $1.33 billion, while the company highlighted improving earnings momentum across its transportation and logistics operations. Schneider National Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quarterly revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $1.33 billion, while the company highlighted improving earnings momentum across its transportation and logistics operations. Neutral Sentiment: Schneider reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $0.90–$1.10, a range that includes the roughly $0.92 analyst consensus. This provides no clear guidance-driven catalyst, but preserves the possibility of results above expectations.

Schneider reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $0.90–$1.10, a range that includes the roughly $0.92 analyst consensus. This provides no clear guidance-driven catalyst, but preserves the possibility of results above expectations. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $31 to $35 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The revised target remains slightly below the referenced trading level, signaling limited near-term upside in the firm’s view. Benzinga Analyst Price Target Update

JPMorgan raised its price target from $31 to $35 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The revised target remains slightly below the referenced trading level, signaling limited near-term upside in the firm’s view. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $1.33 billion fell well short of the $1.52 billion consensus estimate, indicating that the earnings beat was driven more by cost control and operational efficiency than by stronger-than-expected sales. Schneider National Quarterly Earnings Report

Revenue of $1.33 billion fell well short of the $1.52 billion consensus estimate, indicating that the earnings beat was driven more by cost control and operational efficiency than by stronger-than-expected sales. Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target from $39 to $36 and kept a Neutral rating, suggesting only modest upside and reinforcing concerns about valuation and revenue performance. Ticker Report Analyst Price Target Update

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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