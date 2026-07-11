Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Stephens

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Schneider National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schneider National from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

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Schneider National Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Schneider National's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $322,303.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,307.21. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $74,932.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $1,150,304. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $29,469,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,825,534 shares of the company's stock worth $48,431,000 after purchasing an additional 249,258 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 240,450 shares of the company's stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company's stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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