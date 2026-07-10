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Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Up 0.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Scilex logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scilex shares edged up 0.8% in Thursday trading, reaching an intraday high of $9.69 and last trading at $9.20 on volume well below average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a “sell (e+)” and MarketBeat showing a consensus rating of “Sell” for the stock.
  • Recent financial results were disappointing: Scilex reported a quarterly loss of $4.76 per share and revenue of $8.61 million, both far below analyst expectations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Scilex.

Shares of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX - Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.20. 79,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 207,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCLX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Scilex in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scilex from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Scilex

Scilex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Scilex by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Scilex by 81.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,387 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SCLX is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on non-opioid treatments for chronic pain. The firm's principal commercial product, ZTlido®, is a lidocaine topical system approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the management of post-herpetic neuralgia and certain peripheral neuropathic pain conditions. By leveraging a proprietary drug delivery platform, Scilex aims to improve patient comfort and safety compared to traditional oral analgesics.

In addition to marketing ZTlido® in the United States, Scilex is advancing other pain management assets through clinical development and regulatory pathways.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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