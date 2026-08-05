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Scotia Cuts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$35.00

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
5N Plus logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotia lowered its price target for 5N Plus from C$48 to C$35 while maintaining a “sector outperform” rating, implying 17.77% upside from the prior close.
  • Despite Scotia’s reduction, analyst sentiment remains positive: 5N Plus has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of C$45.28, with targets ranging from C$35 to C$56.50.
  • Shares fell 0.2% to C$29.72 during Wednesday trading. The company recently reported quarterly revenue of C$173.84 million and earnings per share of C$0.31.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of 5N Plus.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotia from C$48.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotia's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VNP. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$45.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a "top pick" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$48.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$44.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$45.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 5N Plus

5N Plus Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 680,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,849. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$14.18 and a 1 year high of C$49.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.76.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of C$173.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 earnings per share for the current year.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

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Analyst Recommendations for 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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