Scotia Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$5.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotia from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotia's target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Champion Iron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$6.08.

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Champion Iron Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CIA traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 599,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.31. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.33 and a twelve month high of C$6.14.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm had revenue of C$414.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company's operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O'keefe-Purdy, and others.

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