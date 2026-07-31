Scotia Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL had its price target raised by Scotia from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the textile maker's stock. Scotia's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock's current price.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.00.

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Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.63. 1,705,769 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,454. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 10,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,138 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 59,567 shares during the last quarter. Barington Companies Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,941,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,706,078 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $373,122,000 after purchasing an additional 909,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Gildan Activewear

Here are the key news stories impacting Gildan Activewear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gildan reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, exceeding the $1.11 analyst consensus and rising from $0.97 a year earlier. Revenue from continuing operations increased 72.3% to $1.58 billion, while the company reported an 11.1% operating margin and a 22.3% adjusted operating margin. Gildan Activewear Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Gildan reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, exceeding the $1.11 analyst consensus and rising from $0.97 a year earlier. Revenue from continuing operations increased 72.3% to $1.58 billion, while the company reported an 11.1% operating margin and a 22.3% adjusted operating margin. Positive Sentiment: The company announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia, a portfolio-related transaction that could streamline operations and provide proceeds for other corporate priorities. Gildan also updated its full-year 2026 guidance, though the available report does not specify the revised figures. Gildan Reports Second-Quarter Results and HanesBrands Australia Sale

The company announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia, a portfolio-related transaction that could streamline operations and provide proceeds for other corporate priorities. Gildan also updated its full-year 2026 guidance, though the available report does not specify the revised figures. Positive Sentiment: Gildan declared a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The distribution represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.9%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

Gildan declared a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The distribution represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.9%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and revenue growth, quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion fell short of the $1.61 billion consensus estimate. The company also reported a net loss of approximately $50 million in coverage of the quarter, creating a mixed picture beneath the strong adjusted results. Gildan Reports Q2 Results and HanesBrands Australia Sale

Despite the earnings beat and revenue growth, quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion fell short of the $1.61 billion consensus estimate. The company also reported a net loss of approximately $50 million in coverage of the quarter, creating a mixed picture beneath the strong adjusted results. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm is investigating potential securities claims alleging that Gildan may have issued materially misleading business information. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but a possible securities class action could create legal costs and reputational risk. Rosen Law Firm Gildan Securities Investigation

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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