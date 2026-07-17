Scotiabank Has Bullish Outlook for SSRM FY2026 Earnings

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM - Free Report) TSE: SSO - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Silver Standard Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Silver Standard Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Silver Standard Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Silver Standard Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.60.

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Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.10. Silver Standard Resources has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $418.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.79 million.

Institutional Trading of Silver Standard Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 70,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company's stock.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

Silver Standard Resources Inc NASDAQ: SSRM is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

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