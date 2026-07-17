Scotiabank Has Positive View of Barrick Gold FY2026 Earnings

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX - Free Report) NYSE: ABX - Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold's current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Barrick Gold's FY2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX - Get Free Report) NYSE: ABX last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.14%.The company had revenue of C$5.81 billion for the quarter.

Get Barrick Gold alerts: Sign Up

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABX. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Barrick Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$91.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$73.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABX

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$48.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$28.22 and a 12 month high of C$74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Ananda Paul Samek bought 10,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$55.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,634. The trade was a 112.36% increase in their position. Also, Director Mark Francis Hill sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.85, for a total transaction of C$5,090,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 380,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$22,017,594.30. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,422 shares of company stock worth $7,695,879. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry - including six of the world's Tier One gold mines -Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Barrick Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barrick Gold wasn't on the list.

While Barrick Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here