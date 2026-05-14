Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the information services provider's stock. Scotiabank's target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.58% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Wix.com from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Wix.com from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wix.com from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Wix.com from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.80.

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Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.51. 2,020,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,597. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $190.93. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.18.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.53). Wix.com had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. The firm had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,565 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,078 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,711 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 57,989 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company's stock.

Wix.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wix reported revenue of about $541 million, up 14% year over year, and bookings of $585 million, up 15%, showing the business is still growing. Wix Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Wix reported revenue of about $541 million, up 14% year over year, and bookings of $585 million, up 15%, showing the business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted momentum in AI products such as Base44 and Harmony, including new features and rising new-cohort bookings, which supports the long-term growth story. Wix Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Management highlighted momentum in AI products such as Base44 and Harmony, including new features and rising new-cohort bookings, which supports the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Benchmark, Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, and JPMorgan all cut price targets after the earnings miss, though several still kept positive ratings, signaling valuation concerns more than a broken long-term thesis.

Benchmark, Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, and JPMorgan all cut price targets after the earnings miss, though several still kept positive ratings, signaling valuation concerns more than a broken long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS came in at $0.68 versus expectations of $1.21, a large miss that overshadowed the revenue growth and triggered the selloff. Wix earnings report

Q1 EPS came in at $0.68 versus expectations of $1.21, a large miss that overshadowed the revenue growth and triggered the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Profitability deteriorated, with weaker margins and a reported GAAP loss, raising concerns about near-term execution and the company’s ability to convert growth into earnings. Wix falls after Q1 results miss estimates

Profitability deteriorated, with weaker margins and a reported GAAP loss, raising concerns about near-term execution and the company’s ability to convert growth into earnings. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded Wix.com from overweight to equal weight, and JPMorgan lowered its target to $86, adding to the negative sentiment around the stock. Analyst rating updates

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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