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Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Alamos Gold Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Alamos Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for Alamos Gold to $3.96 from $3.87, signaling a more positive outlook on the company’s long-term earnings potential.
  • Other analysts remain generally constructive on the stock, with Alamos Gold holding an average “Buy” rating and an average target price of C$76.20 despite some mixed price-target adjustments.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results showed C$0.76 EPS on revenue of C$829.59 million, alongside strong profitability metrics such as a 51.42% net margin and 25.24% return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI - Free Report) NYSE: AGI - Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$88.00 to C$87.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$76.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$39.69 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$33.11 and a twelve month high of C$75.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of C$829.59 million for the quarter.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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