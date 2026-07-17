Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Alamos Gold Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI - Free Report) NYSE: AGI - Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$88.00 to C$87.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$76.20.

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Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$39.69 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$33.11 and a twelve month high of C$75.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of C$829.59 million for the quarter.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

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