Scotiabank Reduces Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.19.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$27.36.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE:CG opened at C$21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 2.41. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 41.28%.The company had revenue of C$673.87 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,900,300. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Eric Dell sold 7,827 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$179,786.19. Insiders sold a total of 10,252 shares of company stock worth $235,442 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

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